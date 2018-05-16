Tower Resources (TRP) Stock Price Up 26.3%

Shares of Tower Resources (LON:TRP) rose 26.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.85 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 5,097,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

About Tower Resources

Tower Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 11,809 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.