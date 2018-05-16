Total (FP) Given a €56.00 Price Target by UBS Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €56.00 ($66.67) target price by equities research analysts at UBS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s current price.

FP has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($65.48) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs set a €65.00 ($77.38) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($71.43) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase set a €50.00 ($59.52) price target on Total and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($67.86) price target on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €54.00 ($64.29).

Total opened at €47.78 ($56.88) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($50.26) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($58.73).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

