Toronto–Dominion Bank (TD) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto–Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Toronto–Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto–Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto–Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto–Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto–Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $58.79.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.12%. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were given a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

TD has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto–Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

About Toronto–Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto–Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto–Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.