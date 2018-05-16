Toro (TTC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,014,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,999,000 after acquiring an additional 204,035 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 494,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,195 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,920,000 after acquiring an additional 425,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $258,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $488,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,864 over the last three months. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Toro opened at $58.20 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. Toro has a twelve month low of $56.65 and a twelve month high of $58.57.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $548.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.92 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 44.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 3rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

