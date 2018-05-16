Top Image Systems (TISA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th.

Top Image Systems remained flat at $$1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 31,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,857. Top Image Systems has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Top Image Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Top Image Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems.

