Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.18), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNXP. Brookline Cap M restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population.

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.