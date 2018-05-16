Tofutti (TOFB) Releases Earnings Results

Tofutti (OTCMKTS:TOFB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. Tofutti had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

Shares of Tofutti traded up $0.49, reaching $2.69, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.80. Tofutti has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tofutti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of TOFUTTI branded non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches, chocolate-coated crispy cones, stick novelties, and sugar free stick novelties; nondairy soy-based cheese products comprising cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; and other frozen food products, such as pizzas and frozen crepes.

