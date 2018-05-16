Tocagen (TOCA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company which focuses on retroviral gene therapy platforms. The company’s lead product candidate consists of Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

TOCA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tocagen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tocagen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Tocagen stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,717. Tocagen has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 109,579.49% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. equities research analysts anticipate that Tocagen will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOCA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tocagen by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Tocagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Tocagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Tocagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tocagen by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

