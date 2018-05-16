Tocagen (TOCA) & Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tocagen (NASDAQ: TOCA) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Tocagen alerts:

This table compares Tocagen and Synergy Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen $40,000.00 4,703.74 -$38.92 million ($2.66) -3.55 Synergy Pharmaceuticals $16.82 million 25.96 -$224.33 million ($1.02) -1.74

Tocagen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synergy Pharmaceuticals. Tocagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synergy Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Tocagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tocagen and Synergy Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen -109,579.49% -53.48% -42.03% Synergy Pharmaceuticals -773.82% -652.66% -145.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tocagen and Synergy Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Synergy Pharmaceuticals 0 3 5 0 2.63

Tocagen currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.97%. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.81, indicating a potential upside of 397.88%. Given Synergy Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synergy Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tocagen.

Summary

Synergy Pharmaceuticals beats Tocagen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is under Phase III clinical trial for recurrent high-grade glioma. It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase Ib clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, and melanoma. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s product candidates include TRULANCE (plecanatide) and dolcanatide. The Company is engaged in the discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders. TRULANCE is designed to replicate the function of uroguanylin. Dolcanatide is being evaluated for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). TRULANCE is approved in the United States under the trademark name TRULANCE, for the treatment of adults with chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). In addition, it is developing TRULANCE for the treatment of adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). Dolcanatide is designed to be an analog of uroguanylin with enhanced resistance to standard digestive breakdown by proteases in the intestine.

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.