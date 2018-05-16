Tlg Immobilien (TLG) PT Set at €26.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($31.55) target price on Tlg Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TLG. JPMorgan Chase set a €23.00 ($27.38) target price on shares of Tlg Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Bank of America set a €24.50 ($29.17) target price on shares of Tlg Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Tlg Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($27.98) target price on shares of Tlg Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €22.50 ($26.79) target price on shares of Tlg Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.07 ($27.46).

Get Tlg Immobilien alerts:

Tlg Immobilien opened at €24.36 ($29.00) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Tlg Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €17.40 ($20.71) and a fifty-two week high of €23.30 ($27.74).

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

Receive News & Ratings for Tlg Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tlg Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.