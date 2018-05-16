Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Neogen (NEOG)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,534 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James L. Herbert sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,574,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward Bradley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,877 shares of company stock valued at $10,628,666 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of Neogen opened at $72.94 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Neogen has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

