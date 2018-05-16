Timken (TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $908.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Timken (NYSE:TKR) will post $908.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $902.70 million to $913.60 million. Timken posted sales of $750.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Timken had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Timken from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $178,387.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,007.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $151,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,173 shares of company stock valued at $473,686. Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after buying an additional 235,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Timken by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,405,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,221,000 after buying an additional 88,955 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,966,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,672,000 after buying an additional 34,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Timken by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,694,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,260,000 after purchasing an additional 78,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,218,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,552,000 after purchasing an additional 385,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 588,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Timken has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

