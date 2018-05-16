Timber Hill LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of EOG Resources (EOG)

Timber Hill LLC reduced its holdings in EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,934 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Timber Hill LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,296,404 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,822,000 after buying an additional 102,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,014 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $607,661,000 after buying an additional 161,514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,327,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $455,539,000 after buying an additional 72,396 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $435,304,000 after buying an additional 27,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,239,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $341,006,000 after acquiring an additional 342,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ann D. Janssen sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $568,143.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,662,473.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total transaction of $103,070.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources opened at $120.34 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $119.62 and a twelve month high of $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 107.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.07%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $134.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $122.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

