Timber Hill LLC Purchases 8,170 Shares of Express Scripts (ESRX)

Timber Hill LLC boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the quarter. Timber Hill LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Express Scripts news, VP Everett Neville sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $368,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Houston sold 19,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,525,287.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts opened at $73.29 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . Express Scripts has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Express Scripts’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Express Scripts will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ESRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $86.00 price target on Express Scripts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.80 to $77.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Express Scripts from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Express Scripts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

