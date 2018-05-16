Tilly Levine Sells 20,000 Shares of Tilly’s (TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tilly Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's alerts:

On Friday, April 27th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $227,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 17th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $119,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 11th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $240,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $136,300.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $261,400.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $137,100.00.

Tilly’s traded up $0.15, hitting $11.41, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 64,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,778. The firm has a market cap of $323.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of -0.26. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.39 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 1,159.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 47.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.