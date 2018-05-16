Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Stake Lessened by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 853,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,695,000 after purchasing an additional 629,106 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,472,000 after purchasing an additional 626,533 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 627,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,191,000 after purchasing an additional 472,283 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 760,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,064,000 after purchasing an additional 440,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 709.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 451,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 395,551 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.06.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Michael Joseph Kowalski sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $390,229.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Roger N. Farah purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.66 per share, with a total value of $976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,850 and have sold 47,419 shares valued at $4,903,374. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. opened at $101.88 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.75. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.