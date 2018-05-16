Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.62% of Tiffany & Co. worth $75,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIF. BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 56,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 38,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 138,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIF shares. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.06.

In other news, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total transaction of $74,852.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,179.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Francesco Trapani acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.11 per share, with a total value of $1,471,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,850 and have sold 47,419 shares valued at $4,903,374. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. opened at $101.88 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.87%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

