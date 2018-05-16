TIER REIT (TIER) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $21.57

TIER REIT, Inc. (NYSE:TIER) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 15354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TIER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 target price on shares of TIER REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TIER REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TIER REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TIER REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $976.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.62). TIER REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.06 million. analysts predict that TIER REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. TIER REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIER REIT during the first quarter worth $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TIER REIT by 596.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TIER REIT by 66.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIER REIT during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, RiverPoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIER REIT during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

