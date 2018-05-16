Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 48,272 Shares of Express Scripts (ESRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,272 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Express Scripts worth $42,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Express Scripts by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,430,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,847,000 after buying an additional 567,431 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Express Scripts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 549,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after buying an additional 39,448 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Express Scripts by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 257,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 43,744 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Express Scripts by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Express Scripts in the 1st quarter valued at $2,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group downgraded Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Express Scripts from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $86.00 price target on Express Scripts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Express Scripts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

In related news, VP Everett Neville sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $368,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine Houston sold 19,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,525,287.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Express Scripts opened at $73.24 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. Express Scripts has a 12 month low of $73.08 and a 12 month high of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. analysts expect that Express Scripts will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

