Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $36.89 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,675 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Kimberly-Clark worth $36,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark opened at $104.00 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $104.17.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 398.41% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.21%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $119.00 price target on Kimberly-Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.05 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,672.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

