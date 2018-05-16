Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 73,877 Shares of Capital One (COF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Capital One (NYSE:COF) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Capital One worth $51,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Capital One in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $113.00 price target on shares of Capital One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.52.

Shares of COF stock opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. Capital One has a twelve month low of $93.04 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.31. Capital One had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Capital One will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. Capital One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $981,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,250.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 1,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $165,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,910 shares of company stock valued at $27,023,051. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

