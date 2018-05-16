Thomson Reuters (TRI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

TRI has been the subject of several other reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

Thomson Reuters opened at $38.41 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.30). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,010.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,479,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356,000 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21.2% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,292,000 after purchasing an additional 567,365 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,912,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,474,000 after purchasing an additional 189,159 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,818,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,949,000 after purchasing an additional 212,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,978,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after purchasing an additional 909,851 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

