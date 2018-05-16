Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 144,322 Shares of Retail Opportunity Inv (ROIC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in Retail Opportunity Inv (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,322 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.64% of Retail Opportunity Inv worth $32,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Inv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Inv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,112,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 106,758 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Inv by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 48,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Inv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Inv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 4,912,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,010,000 after purchasing an additional 240,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Jefferies Group set a $17.00 price objective on Retail Opportunity Inv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Inv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Inv in a report on Friday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Inv in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Inv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Inv opened at $16.92 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Retail Opportunity Inv has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Retail Opportunity Inv (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Inv had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Inv will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Retail Opportunity Inv’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

In other Retail Opportunity Inv news, Director Charles J. Persico sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Inv

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2017, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

