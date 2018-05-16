Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $60.95 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,885 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.25% of United Therapeutics worth $60,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,812,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,690,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 22,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $2,524,431.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 21,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $2,458,821.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,046 shares of company stock worth $19,506,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.33. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $105.70 and a one year high of $108.06.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.96 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.