Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $39.58 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.29% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $39,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, EVP Robert Lawrence Seelig sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.00, for a total value of $2,577,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,446 shares in the company, valued at $15,265,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

White Mountains Insurance Group opened at $892.35 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $888.11 and a 12-month high of $894.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

