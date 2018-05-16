Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stake in Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 488,355 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 2.24% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $26,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Chapman purchased 3,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerrard Schmid purchased 10,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,300 shares of company stock worth $561,340 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf opened at $12.45 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.