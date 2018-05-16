Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires New Position in The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 372,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,191,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.33% of The J.M. Smucker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The J.M. Smucker by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,897,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,354,000 after purchasing an additional 540,638 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The J.M. Smucker by 24.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,761,000 after purchasing an additional 513,550 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The J.M. Smucker by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,611,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,223,000 after purchasing an additional 254,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The J.M. Smucker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,100,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J.M. Smucker by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,199,000 after purchasing an additional 39,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J.M. Smucker opened at $110.99 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The J.M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

The J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.34. The J.M. Smucker had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The J.M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that The J.M. Smucker Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The J.M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J.M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of The J.M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The J.M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The J.M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The J.M. Smucker from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

