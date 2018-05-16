Thomas J. Colligan Sells 2,000 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $73,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,462.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CENT stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.10.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $613.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,490,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,084,000 after buying an additional 39,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,326,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7,060.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 441,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 780.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 183,631 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

