Thomas Cook Group (TCG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thomas Cook Group from GBX 122 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.63) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.90) price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Thomas Cook Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 149 ($2.02) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 124.33 ($1.69).

Shares of Thomas Cook Group opened at GBX 144.30 ($1.96) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Thomas Cook Group has a 12-month low of GBX 83.25 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.20 ($1.79).

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

