Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Holdings Boosted by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,935,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,720 shares during the period. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 404,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,540,000 after purchasing an additional 345,858 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 324,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider J. Robert Bredahl sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 849,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance opened at $13.25 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.67 million for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. sell-side analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Third Point Reinsurance declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $148.30 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TPRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Third Point Reinsurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Third Point Reinsurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

