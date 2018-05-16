TheStreet Lowers Itron (ITRI) to C

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

ITRI has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

ITRI opened at $62.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. Itron has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $64.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. research analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Mezey sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $227,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shannon M. Votava sold 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $476,794.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,135.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,266 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,672,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,301,000 after purchasing an additional 52,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Itron by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,971,000 after purchasing an additional 220,700 shares in the last quarter. Marcato Capital Management LP increased its stake in Itron by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcato Capital Management LP now owns 937,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,042,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Itron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 802,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Itron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

