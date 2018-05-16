The Trade Desk (TTD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $84.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $82.18. 83,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,026. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.92.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $475,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,120.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $1,244,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,980 shares of company stock valued at $57,474,839. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,838,000 after acquiring an additional 484,238 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,859,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,036,000 after acquiring an additional 463,352 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,465,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,997,000 after acquiring an additional 368,555 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,837,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,924,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

