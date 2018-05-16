The Stars Group (TSGI) Shares Up 13% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Stars Group (TSE:TSGI) shares shot up 13% during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$39.80 to C$50.00. The company traded as high as C$48.84 and last traded at C$48.22. 1,521,638 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 731,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.68.

TSGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on The Stars Group from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Desjardins upgraded The Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd.

About The Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

