The Stars Group (TSG) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of The Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Desjardins raised shares of The Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of TSG traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.15. 1,197,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Stars Group has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $392.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.47 million. The Stars Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that The Stars Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of The Stars Group in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of The Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Stars Group in the first quarter worth about $303,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

