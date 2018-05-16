The North West (NWC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.61

The North West Company (TSE:NWC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$27.61 and last traded at C$27.83, with a volume of 30511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWC shares. Barclays cut their price target on The North West from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on The North West from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The North West from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The North West from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$489.80 million during the quarter. The North West had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 4.39%.

In related news, Director W. Brock Bulbuck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,720.00.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 122 Northern stores, which offer food, financial services, and general merchandise; 7 Northmart stores that provide fresh foods, fashion, and health products and services; 31 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offer family fashion, household products, and food; 13 Quickstop convenience stores that provide ready-to-eat foods, petroleum products, and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots clearance center; and 1 Price Chopper store, which offers grocery items.

