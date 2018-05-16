The Home Depot (HD) Given a $210.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price objective on The Home Depot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.60 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on The Home Depot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.95.

HD opened at $187.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The company has a market cap of $223.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $191.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.17 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,734,117.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman bought 16,827 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,085.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,532.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,237,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,875,610,000 after buying an additional 604,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,207,871,000 after buying an additional 259,863 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,227,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,421,000 after buying an additional 3,254,382 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,180,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,550,423,000 after buying an additional 115,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,434,000 after buying an additional 230,769 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

