The Home Depot (HD) Given a $210.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.
HD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price objective on The Home Depot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.60 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on The Home Depot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.95.
HD opened at $187.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The company has a market cap of $223.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $191.00.
In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,734,117.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman bought 16,827 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,085.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,532.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,237,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,875,610,000 after buying an additional 604,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,207,871,000 after buying an additional 259,863 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,227,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,421,000 after buying an additional 3,254,382 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,180,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,550,423,000 after buying an additional 115,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,434,000 after buying an additional 230,769 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Home Depot Company Profile
