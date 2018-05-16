The Home Depot (HD) Given a $187.00 Price Target by Loop Capital Analysts

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) received a $187.00 price objective from analysts at Loop Capital in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Home Depot from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.95.

NYSE HD opened at $187.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The company has a market cap of $223.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The Home Depot has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $191.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.17 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $20,894,533.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at $43,734,117.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total value of $7,018,276.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,273.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 4.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 32.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 142,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 5.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 88.2% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

