The Hershey Company (HSY) Holdings Reduced by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,299,000 after buying an additional 2,299,115 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,830,000 after buying an additional 194,263 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in The Hershey by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,885,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,251,000 after buying an additional 588,500 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in The Hershey by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,694,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,322,000 after buying an additional 477,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Hershey by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,401,000 after buying an additional 289,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Hershey from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hershey from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of The Hershey opened at $92.65 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $90.70 and a 1 year high of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 113.86%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.656 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.04%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

