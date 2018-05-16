The Cooper Companies (COO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $263.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cooper Companies outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company has recently acquired the assets of The LifeGlobal Group and its affiliates, bolstering its foothold in the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) devices market. Meanwhile, the CooperVision business has been delivering impressive results. A raised guidance for fiscal 2018 looks promising. Notably, Cooper Companies completed the acquisition of Paragon Vision Sciences. This added a leading ortho-k technology to the company’s lens portfolio. Considering the outstanding performance of the stock, we expect Cooper Companies to scale higher in the coming quarters. On the flipside, intense competition in the contact lens space will continue to build pricing pressure. Additionally, escalating debt levels and foreign exchange vulnerability are likely to mar the company’s bottom line. Also, the slashed revenue guidance for fiscal 2018 in CSI segment is discouraging.”

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COO. Cleveland Research cut shares of The Cooper Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $277.00) on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.73.

Shares of The Cooper Companies opened at $232.24 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $233.81.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical device company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.07 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, EVP Carol R. Kaufman sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total value of $3,258,724.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,463,303.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.66, for a total transaction of $380,146.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,846 shares of company stock valued at $12,549,839. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,195,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.