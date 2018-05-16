The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,150,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,387,000 after buying an additional 1,170,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,043,000 after buying an additional 304,980 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,998,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,552,000 after buying an additional 1,227,366 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 19,870,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,665,000 after buying an additional 99,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,857,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,322,000 after buying an additional 1,869,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola opened at $41.73 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $41.73.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $84,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morningstar set a $48.50 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

