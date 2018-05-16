The Children’s Place (PLCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley set a $167.00 price target on shares of The Children’s Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $132.00 price target on shares of The Children’s Place and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.09.

Shares of The Children’s Place opened at $135.45 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $133.35 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,263,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,205,000 after acquiring an additional 75,971 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 82.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 384,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 173,781 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after acquiring an additional 244,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 81.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 302,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after acquiring an additional 135,732 shares during the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

