The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 157.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

In other news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $50,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $274,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,250 shares of company stock worth $7,052,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $590.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

