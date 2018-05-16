Tharisa’s (THS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Tharisa (LON:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Tharisa opened at GBX 104 ($1.41) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 149.60 ($2.03).

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

