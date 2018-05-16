Texas Instruments (TXN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Texas Instruments earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.7857008805562 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.40. 3,823,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,917. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $109.62 and a 12-month high of $110.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 43.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 49,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $5,145,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 20,191 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $2,223,634.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at $12,134,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,439 shares of company stock valued at $24,470,448 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

