Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,061.06% and a negative return on equity of 85.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million.

TTPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals opened at $3.75 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after buying an additional 707,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,715,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after buying an additional 639,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 409,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

