Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,061.06% and a negative return on equity of 85.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million.

TTPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals opened at $3.75 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after buying an additional 707,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,715,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after buying an additional 639,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 409,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply