Tetra Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (TTI)

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) – Investment analysts at Capital One cut their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Tetra Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Capital One analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Capital One also issued estimates for Tetra Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.66 million. Tetra Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TTI. TheStreet raised Tetra Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Tetra Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.20 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Tetra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Shares of TTI opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $580.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. Tetra Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tetra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tetra Technologies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tetra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tetra Technologies news, VP Elisabeth K. Evans bought 7,600 shares of Tetra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 63,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

