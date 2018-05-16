Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Territorial Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Territorial Bancorp opened at $30.35 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $294.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.27. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $114,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts.

