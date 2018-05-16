Teradyne (TER) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.15.

Shares of Teradyne opened at $35.87 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Teradyne by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 11,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 134,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

