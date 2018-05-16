Tennessee Valley Authority (TVE) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.40

Media headlines about Tennessee Valley Authority (NYSE:TVE) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tennessee Valley Authority earned a coverage optimism score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.289677526379 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Tennessee Valley Authority traded up $0.07, reaching $23.97, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261. Tennessee Valley Authority has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02.

Tennessee Valley Authority Company Profile

Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) operates a public power system and supplies power in Tennessee, northern Alabama, northeastern Mississippi, and southwestern Kentucky and in portions of northern Georgia, western North Carolina, and southwestern Virginia. The Company manages the Tennessee River, its tributaries and certain shorelines to provide navigation, flood damage reduction and electricity, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.