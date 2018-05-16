Tenaris (TS) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Tenaris (NYSE:TS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tenaris earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1558035361851 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 price target on Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Citigroup raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.50 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.54.

NYSE TS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,170. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

